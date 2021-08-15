Johnson County Jail inmate accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy
A Johnson County Jail inmate faces charges that he assaulted a sheriff’s deputy. 34-year-old Brandon Shields of Shady Glen Court was booked into the jail just before 2am Saturday on charges of Assault on a Peace Officer and Public Intoxication. Arrest records indicate that around 3am he was still too intoxicated to follow directions, as he ignored multiple requests from jailers to change from his orange jumpsuit into his street clothes.www.1630kcjj.com
