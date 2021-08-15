Convicted Illinois sex offender arrested two months after moving to Coralville
An Illinois sex offender whose victim was under the age of 14 has been arrested just two months after moving to Coralville. 63-year-old Danny Schork was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 2pm Thursday. Online records indicate Schork is required to register as a sex offender for life after a 2018 conviction on two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse in Illinois. The victim is listed as a girl under the age of 14.www.1630kcjj.com
