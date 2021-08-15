IC man accused of locking his mother in her bedroom, shaving her head against her will

Allegedly locking his mother in her bedroom and shaving her head against her will has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Iowa City Police say they received a call just before 7:45 Saturday morning from a hysterical woman who said her son was fighting with his father. Arriving officers learned that 24-year-old Ahmed Ismail had pushed his father out of the way and locked his mother in her bedroom in the family’s Keokuk Street apartment. Police say Ismail then forced her onto the bed, straddled her, and shaved a portion of her head.