Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West: Producer Mike Dean says he ‘hasn’t quit’ Donda project amid fan rumours

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afJed_0bSI8FMw00

Mike Dean has denied rumours that he has quit Kanye West’s much-delayed 10th album, Donda.

The record producer, who has worked on previous West albums – including Graduation and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – along with records by Beyonce, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Madonna and Frank Ocean, has reportedly had enough of the “toxic” working environment surrounding the project.

Fans noticed that Dean apparently tweeted “f*** it” and that he was “glad to be back at the house”, suggesting he has returned to his home in LA and is no longer in Atlanta with West.

Dean reportedly also tweeted: “I left Monday. Secretly. Had to get away.”

While some tweets have been deleted, Dean also replied to a fan who asked him to “then go help Kanye”, tweeting: “Helping myself. Thx.”

However, Dean later addressed the rumours and tweeted: “I haven’t quit anything. The album continues. Lol. People read too much into tweets. Lol.”

Donda has repeatedly been delayed, revisited then scrapped again, with West attempting to make changes to tracks hours before each scheduled release date.

The follow-up to his 2019 album Jesus is King was delayed last year and rescheduled for July, only to be delayed again after West held a listening party for 40,000 fans at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta.

A new date was announced on 6 August, but again, the album failed to materialise.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
102K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Beyonce
Person
Madonna
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Jesus
Person
Kanye
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumours#Mercedes Benz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Kanye Thinks Kim Is ‘Still in Love’ With Him After She Attended His Album Listening Party

It looks like Ye is still holding onto hope for a reconciliation—or at least that’s what fans can gather from the latest of Kanye West’s Donda Kim Kardashian shout-outs. The Grammy-winning rapper hosted another listening party for his tenth studio album at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where his ex-wife was also in attendance. Naturally, Kanye took the opportunity to send a special message to Kim while she was in the audience. “Time and space is a luxury,” Kanye, 44, rapped during one song, before seemingly calling out the reality star directly. “But you came here to show that you’re...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Evades Question About How Kanye West Got Involved In "Industry Baby"

All of the ruckus surrounding Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's "Industry Baby" has been keenly focused on nude prison shower scenes and what is and is not appropriate for kids to see in entertainment, but not many people have spoken about Kanye West helping to produce the song. Ye has been locked away in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta reportedly finishing DONDA after pump-faking the album's release last week, but Lil Nas X pushed forward with "Industry Baby" in a big way.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to a Snippet of Kanye West and Dr. Dre’s New Song “Glory”

Kanye West and Dr. Dre have shared a snippet of their new collaboration “Glory.” The track soundtracks a newly released advertisement for Beats by Dre headphones, titled “Run to Glory.” Like a previous video spot that featured the song “No Child Left Behind,” which was released in July, this one also stars Olympic athlete Sha'Carri Richardson. Watch it below.
MusicNME

Kanye West, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg share clip of new song ‘Glory’

Kanye West, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg have shared a clip of a new collaborative song called ‘Glory’ in an advertisement for Dre’s Beats headphones. The ad follows a similar video, which was released last month, and featured an excerpt of another new song from West, ‘No Child Left Behind’.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kanye West and Irina Shayk called it quits: report

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly called it quits. Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine in a report published Saturday that the short relationship between the 35-year-old model and the 44-year-old rapper has ended. "It was never a serious thing that took off," one source told the outlet. "Kanye...
NFLBillboard

Inside Kanye West's 'Donda' Event, 4 Out of 40,000 Fans Got COVID-19 Vaccine

Last week, Kanye West held his second album listening event for Donda at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with more than 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance. The event provided vaccinations for those who haven't already taken the shot to help slow the transmission of COVID-19, and on Wednesday (Aug. 11), a stadium rep told Billboard that four people got a vaccine shot that evening.
Atlanta, GAHipHopDX.com

Mike Dean Might've Just Revealed Why Kanye West Didn't Drop 'Donda'

Atlanta, GA – Veteran producer Mike Dean was a driving force behind several Kanye West albums, including 2007’s Graduation, 2008’s 808s and Heartbreaks and 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. So it makes sense Kanye would call on Dean to help him finalize his tenth studio album, Donda, at the...
Chicago, ILTacoma News Tribune

Chicago ‘adult hip-hop’ duo Abstract Mindstate has a comeback, produced and pushed along by Kanye West

CHICAGO — For Abstract Mindstate, this moment has been a long time coming. And by a “long time,” that means 16 years. “Dreams Still Inspire,” the hip-hop duo’s first full-length album, was released last week as the first entry on YZY SND, the new label imprint from controversial rapper, producer and fashion designer Kanye West. Yet despite their journey to this moment, Abstract Mindstate said it has all been worth it.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Kanye West Supposedly Has A New Release Date For ‘Donda’

Kanye West has had two listening sessions for his new album ‘Donda’, but he has yet to keep his word on the release date. Now Apple Music is claiming that ‘Donda’ will be available on their platform on August 15, but media outlets are claiming that Kanye will drop the project on August 22.
Beauty & Fashioncapradio.org

Fans Are Still Waiting For Kanye To Release 'Donda'

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's A Martinez speaks with BuzzFeed culture writer Elamin Abdelmahmoud about the delayed release of Kanye West's album Donda. Transcript. DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:. Kanye West fans have been patiently waiting for the release of his new album, "Donda," named after his mother...
MusicTMZ.com

Mike Dean Clarifies He Hasn't Abandoned Kanye's 'Donda' Album

Mike Dean had the whole music world thinking he might've abandoned ship on Kanye West's forever-delayed album -- but the guy says he seeing it through, despite some weird tweets. The legendary producer and hitmaker was the subject of a lot of conjecture over the past 24 hours due to...
MusicComplex

Mike Dean Responds to Rumors That He’s No Longer Working on ‘Donda’

As fans continue to anxiously anticipate the release of Kanye’s much-delayed studio album, Donda, it looks like legendary producer and frequent West collaborator Mike Dean has responded to rumors that he’s no longer working on the project. “I haven’t quit anything,” Dean tweeted Sunday morning. “The album continues. Lol. People...

Comments / 0

Community Policy