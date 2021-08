OC Brothers - So. Southwest Brevard County, Fla. (Auburn University) As a redshirt freshman last season Brothers only played in one game for Auburn, but there is a measure of “hey, we got a transfer from an SEC school, so he has to be good” with him. He played in two games as a true freshman with two tackles against Kent State and Samford in 2019. Auburn won those games by a combined score of 107-16.