Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Told Hilarious Story Of How He Got Into Picking in Kindergarten

By Clayton Edwards
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVZrw_0bSI8AxJ00

Mike Wolfe didn’t just land a part on American Pickers. He had been picking for years before he started recording anything. Then, he started telling his friends about his adventures on the road. They were so entertained by his yarns that they urged him to buy a camera and start recording his outings. Pretty soon, Wolfe had a vlog. He would record his picks and talk to the dash-mounted camera while he traveled. Not long after that, he started working on selling what would later become American Pickers.

Today, Mike Wolfe makes a living from picking. Many fans know him as the star of American Pickers. He also owns two antique shops as well as some vacation rental properties. Those properties are decorated with items that he and Frank Fritz picked up over the years. So, that leaves some people wondering just how long Mike has been digging for rusty gold.

Mike Wolfe opened up about the pick that changed his life in a 2014 interview with Sidewalks.

The Pick That Started It All for Mike Wolfe

Sidewalks’ Cindy Rhodes wanted to know, “How did your interest in antiques come about and how did it lead you to where you are today?”

First, Frank Fritz said that he and Mike both collected from an early age. It turns out that Fritz has always been a fan of the “smalls.” He collected things like beer cans, stamps, coins, and razor blades in his youth.

Mike Wolfe, however, can pinpoint the moment that he started picking and collecting. “I started collecting when I was four years old. I was walking to kindergarten and it was one of those big garage sale trash days. You know, where everybody throws everything out on the curb. I saw an old bicycle and I wanted it. So, I didn’t go to school that day.”

Instead of going to school, Mike Wolfe said that he spent the rest of the day picking through garbage piles. Then, he got busted. “My mom got a call from the school wanting to know where I was,” Wolfe recalled. However, his mom had a much calmer reaction than most parents. Of course, she was a little upset, but she got over it rather quickly. After she calmed down, she told the budding picker, “If you’re going to be bringing all of this stuff home, I won’t park my car in the garage anymore. I’ll keep the garage for you.”

So, at four years old, Mike Wolfe had a brand new hobby and a place to store all of his finds.

As of right now, Mike Wolfe is 57 years old. So, that means he has been picking for roughly 53 years. At the same time, this story explains Wolfe’s love of both motorcycles and bicycles.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

177K+
Followers
18K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pick#Kindergarten#Antiques#American Pickers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Says She's 'Never Been More Bullied'

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe's girlfriend Leticia Cline is opening up about the bullying she's facing down and the men trying to "shut [her] up." Cline, a city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, shared a throwback photo of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip's 2016 Moto Stampede, saying she was happy to get a reminder of that time in her life during a difficult time in hers.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Why Did Danielle Colby Divorce Her Husband Alexandre Leading to New Engagement?

The current season of “American Pickers” has seen big changes to all three of the show’s main personalities. Frank Fritz has been exiled from the show following all kinds of drama. Mike Wolfe started dating Leticia Cline in the wake of his own divorce from his wife of 10 years. And Danielle Colby, the woman who runs the Antique Archaeology office, got engaged to her boyfriend, Jeremy Scheuch.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Reportedly Had His Business Shut Down Before History Channel Show Fired Him

Former American Pickers star Frank Fritz had to reportedly shut down his business FFF Holdings, LLC years before he was let go from the show by the History Channel network. According to the Sun, the business license for the former American Pickers co-host was actually dissolved in December 2017, nearly four years before the History Channel fired him off the show. The Fans Fritz Finds (FFF) company was started in July 2010. However, while Fritz currently doesn’t have an active business license, his Savanna, Illinois Frank Fritz Finds is still up and running.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Pickers Star Danielle Colby Breaks Her Silence On Frank Fritz’s Exit From Show

News broke a few days ago that Frank Fritz would not be returning to American Pickers, despite a personal wish to return to the History series. His co-lead Mike Wolfe was the person who confirmed the news after Frank Fritz spoke out publicly about what he felt was going on. Now, another OG star on the series, Danielle Colby, is speaking out about Frank and Frank’s ultimate exit from the show.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Where Does Star Danielle Colby Live?

Fans of “American Pickers” know Danielle Colby as the facilitator. She’s often found at the Antique Archaeology office, coordinating locations and clients for Mike and Frank while they’re out on the road. These days it’s just Mike, but in the absence of Frank Fritz, Colby has continued in her role. When she’s not helping Mike find great picks for the show, what does the TV star do with her time? Better yet, where does she live?
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz Revealed He Went To Rehab Before Being Fired from the Show

Everyone knows Frank Fritz from his time on American Pickers, but not everyone knows the backstory behind why he was fired from the show. Frank Fritz starred alongside Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. The two would travel around the country, looking to buy up old antiques and collectibles to resell them. However, earlier this month, The History Channel announced that Fritz was no longer going to be involved in the show. That left many fans to question what was going on.
Entertainmentoutsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Here’s Which Town Mike Wolfe Can’t Seem To Get Enough Of

Mike Wolfe’s occupation has taken him all over the country. In terms of raw mileage, he’s probably circumnavigated the globe a few times over. Yet after all this time on “American Pickers” and all of the miles he’s covered, Mike Wolfe keeps coming back to one place. He cannot resist his love for a small city in southern Mississippi boasting a population of 15,000 people.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Says She ‘Fully Supports’ Mike Wolfe in New Selfie, ‘Truly Saddened’ By Absence of Frank Fritz

American Pickers star Danielle Colby shared her support of Mike Wolfe and sadness over Frank Fritz. On August 2, Colby somewhat clarified the reason that Fritz was pulled off of The History Channel show. She shared a selfie of her and Wolfe who she “support[s] fully and stand behind.” She thanked her best friend/brother for his advocacy on set.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

American Pickers' Frank Fritz Fires Back at Ex-Cohost Mike Wolfe: 'I'm Not Going to Sit Here and Lie to People'

Ex-American Pickers star Frank Fritz is speaking his peace regarding his recent firing from the reality series and subsequent feud with former cohost Mike Wolfe. Last month, it was confirmed that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to the History Channel series. In a statement released in July, executive producer and head antique “picker” Wolfe said: “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Meet Leticia Cline, Mike Wolfe’s New Girlfriend Amid Divorce from Wife Jodi

The last year and change has brought with it some major change for the long-running reality show “American Pickers.”. One of the show’s anchors, Frank Fritz, went through some health issues that, combined with the pandemic, have prevented him from returning to the show in its current season. He had a public falling out with co-host Mike Wolfe. And on the other side of things, Wolfe and his wife of nine years are going through a divorce. The couple shares a 9-year old daughter, so a custody agreement will need to be reached.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby’s First Meeting with Mike Wolfe Was at Yard Sale Where He Made Her Mad

Frank Fritz left American Pickers and many people worried that the show would be over. To many fans, Mike and Frank’s friendship was the cornerstone of the show. With those ties severed, those fans worried that the whole operation would crumble. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Part of the reason that the show is still running smoothly is the Queen of Rust, Danielle Colby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy