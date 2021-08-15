Cancel
Somerset County, NJ

A 14-year-old was one of two people killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in New Jersey.

By George Mackie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article14-Year-Old Among 2 Killed In New Jersey Apartment Complex Shooting. In a shooting in Somerset County, New Jersey, a 14-year-old child and a 31-year-old man were killed. Police in the township of North Plainfield responded at 8:06 p.m. Friday to a call reporting multiple shooting victims at the Malcolm Gardens Apartment Complex on Little Place, according to an official statement from Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.

New Jersey State
North Plainfield, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
New York State
Somerset, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
