A 14-year-old was one of two people killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in New Jersey.
14-Year-Old Among 2 Killed In New Jersey Apartment Complex Shooting. In a shooting in Somerset County, New Jersey, a 14-year-old child and a 31-year-old man were killed. Police in the township of North Plainfield responded at 8:06 p.m. Friday to a call reporting multiple shooting victims at the Malcolm Gardens Apartment Complex on Little Place, according to an official statement from Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 1