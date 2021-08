Aug. 22—A special Air India flight ferrying 87 Indians from Afghanistan's Kabul landed in Delhi early on Sunday. The Indians were taken to Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe from Kabul on board a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday. A C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also took off from Kabul with another 168 people, including 107 Indians and some 20 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, onboard earlier on Sunday. Afghanistan lawmaker Narender Singh Khalsa is among the 23 Afghan Sikhs on the C-17 aircraft. It will land at the Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad later in the day.