Born in Brooklyn, Colin Quinn is a writer, actor and comedian best known for his work on television as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and in films including “A Night at the Roxbury,” “Trainwreck” and “Grown Ups,” among others. His talents, though, aren’t limited to TV and film – he’s starred in Broadway productions as well. Fellow comedians including Jerry Seinfeld have called Quinn the quintessential “comic’s comic” and New York comedian. Comedian Colin Quinn will bring the laughs when he performs Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek.