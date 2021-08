Rise and shiiiine, everybody! It's Sunday, It's Funday, it's time to get up and make the best of this day. It's the best day of the week, the day that we get to do whatever the heck we want to, whether it's rolling in some catnip and losing our minds, whether it's staying in bed all day with our cats and dogs and doing nothing, or whether it's checking out the freshest and funniest collection of animal memes.