Disturbing Video: Man Beaten, Slashed And Left Unconscious After Brutal Attack In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was beaten with a wrench, slashed and left unconscious on a sidewalk in the Bronx.

Now, police are searching for three suspects in the brutal attack.

It happened back on August 4 near the corner of Prospect and Westchester avenues in the Woodstock section.

Surveillance video shows the 34-year-old victim arguing with two suspects — one holding a knife, and the other a wrench.

The video then shows the man on the ground while three suspects repeatedly punch, kick and slash him.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.