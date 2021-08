PITTSBURGH – Joe Schobert officially has a number, and he is officially on the Steelers practice field. With Schobert thrown into the starting lineup from day one, the Steelers will be looking for a lot of worth in what Schobert brings to the table. He is already manning the defense beside Bush, and wearing the green dot on his helmet as the defensive signal-caller. Schobert also worked some as the Dime linebacker in sub packages for the Steelers, suggesting that he could be an every-down player.