Thunder, lightning, showers: a mid-summer blessing. Thunder, lightning, heavy showers all during the summer show the sources from which God sends us his blessings to flow down on our thirsty gardens. The electricity and majesty in a summer sudden thunderstorm are a blessing to a sweaty body, and a thirsty lawn, and a thirsty garden, and cornfields with their folded stalks and leaves with petticoats flipped and just waiting for the heavens to open. All of them breathe a sigh of thanksgiving after a refreshing thundershower.