Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Crafty Cat, ‘Murder,’ Full STEAM Ahead And More In The Latest FUN10!

By Sean Leary
Posted by 
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Crafty#Fun10#Fun10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Davenport, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

Protomartyr Playing Davenport’s Raccoon Motel Nov. 10

Protomartyr will be coming to Davenport‘s Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10!. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Moline, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

QC Scene On The Scene For Alternating Currents! Check It Out TODAY!

We were on the scene last night in downtown Davenport for the awesome Alternating Currents Fest!. Everything from a great cultural program on race to several live outdoor bands to a drag show to comedy to heavy metal and more could be found, and so much more can be found today in downtown Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline — AND IT’S ALL FREE!
EntertainmentPosted by
QuadCities.com

Laugh Hard Returns To Speakeasy Tonight!

Doors open at 7:00 and the show starts at 8:00. Tickets are only $3.00 for this show!. This is a great stand up comedy show featuring many hilarious comedians from across the area! Reserve your tickets in advance to make sure you get in for the show! Your show emcee will be Speakeasy favorite, Todd Willhite!
Rock Island, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Register For Fall Programs At Rock Island Parks And Recreation!

Activity Guides will no longer be mailed out. If you would like us to send new Activity Guide releases to you via email each season please sign up at https://bit.ly/e-FUNews. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
PetsPosted by
QuadCities.com

Read to a Dog at the Davenport Public Library

QC CAN’s Reading Assistance Dogs are specially trained, along with their handler, to provide the environment needed to help children improve their reading skills! These special pups will visit Eastern (6000 Eastern Ave.) Thursday, August 19th and September 16th from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm. They can’t wait to help kids of all ages read!
Moline, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Avey Grouws Band Playing Tonight’s Bass Street Landing Summer Concert

Moline Centre has rolled out this year’s lineup for the Thursday night Bass Street Landing Summer Concert Series, off. 17th Street and River Drive. Moline Centre “is taking many extra precautions to ensure that these series of concerts are following all CDC/State of Illinois Covid-19 safety guidelines,” the group posted. “We ask that all guests please wear a mask anytime social distancing is not possible. Social distance whenever possible. Frequently use the hand sanitizing stations that will be provided. Avoid concentrated gatherings of people. Please stay home and do not attend these concerts if you are sick or feeling sick.”
Visual ArtPosted by
QuadCities.com

Crafty Cat Indie Art Fest Meows Into Davenport This Weekend

Crafty Cat Indie Art Fest will take place Friday, August 20, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, August 21, 10a.m.-4 p.m. at the Great Hall, RiverCenter, Downtown Davenport. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Public HealthPosted by
QuadCities.com

Codfish Hollow Susto Concert Canceled Due To Covid Complications

Codfish Hollow is canceling their upcoming Susto concert, originally slated for Aug. 21. The venue released the following on its social media today:. Due to the growing complications of the Covid-19 Delta variant, we are postponing the upcoming Susto concert. When it’s safe for us all, we will reschedule. We will let you know when we have a new date. Thanks so much for understanding. Please be safe and look out for your neighbors.
Davenport, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

Fall Storytimes Liven Up Davenport Public Library

Encourage the love of reading with storytimes from August through September with the Davenport Library. Come to one or several – all are welcome!. Mondays at 10:00 am | Fairmount (3000 N. Fairmount St.) August & September. This brand-new outdoor storytime has everything to help you build a strong mind...

Comments / 0

Community Policy