49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir responds to starting nod with first NFL interception

For many NFL players, the preseason is a time when they need to make the most of the opportunities that present themselves during whatever game reps that come their way to prove they deserve to play on Sundays. On Saturday night, few if any 49ers players took better advantage of their opportunities than rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.