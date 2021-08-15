Cancel
Lake Arrowhead, CA

How to Spend a Delightful 24 Hours in Lake Arrowhead

By Keri Bridgwater
localemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its peaceful San Bernardino Mountain setting featuring exclusive holiday homes, local shops and restaurants, the charming resort community of Lake Arrowhead has long been a favorite under-the-radar escape for SoCal locals in the know. Take a break from the beach this summer and plan a day trip to “The Alps of Southern California” for a weekend of outdoor hiking, eco-adventures, fresh air, great food, wine tasting, shopping and scenic views. Lake Arrowhead Itinerary.

localemagazine.com

