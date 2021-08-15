Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Starts preseason opener
Johnson had five carries for 14 yards and caught two of three targets for 28 yards in Saturday's 23-13 win over Jacksonville in preseason Week 1. Neither Nick Chubb nor Kareem Hunt played the exhibition opener, so Johnson got the start for the Browns, which is understandable as the team's third back on the depth chart. Notably, Johnson didn't return kicks or punts, but that could be attributed to Johnson having to play a heavy load (for preseason) on offense.www.cbssports.com
