Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Starts preseason opener

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Johnson had five carries for 14 yards and caught two of three targets for 28 yards in Saturday's 23-13 win over Jacksonville in preseason Week 1. Neither Nick Chubb nor Kareem Hunt played the exhibition opener, so Johnson got the start for the Browns, which is understandable as the team's third back on the depth chart. Notably, Johnson didn't return kicks or punts, but that could be attributed to Johnson having to play a heavy load (for preseason) on offense.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL27 First News

Cleveland Browns mourn the loss of longtime standout lineman

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are mourning the loss of former standout offensive lineman Dick Schafrath, who passed away Sunday night at the age of 84. The team released the following statement on Monday:. “The Cleveland Browns were saddened to learn of the passing of Dick Schafrath. He...
NFLbeaconjournal.com

Cleveland Browns training camp (Day 12): Baker Mayfield won't play in preseason opener

BEREA — Baker Mayfield will get Saturday night off. The starting quarterback of the Browns won't play in their preseason opener on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Kevin Stefanski said via Zoom Wednesday before the 12th full-squad practice of training camp. Stefanski said he would publicly disclose playing-time...
NFLWKYC

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield won't play in preseason opener vs. Jaguars

BEREA, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. When the Cleveland Browns take the field for their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, their starting quarterback will remain on the sideline. On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Baker Mayfield won't play in Saturday's exhibition, with veteran backup Case Keenum starting at quarterback for Cleveland.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Fall 23-13 To Browns in Preseason Opener As Lawrence Makes NFL Debut

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 season began in much the same way the 2020 season ended; sputtering to a loss that was punctuated by good moments, yet bracketed by inadequate play. The club lost 23-6 to the Cleveland Browns in front of the best crowd TIAA Bank Field has seen since 2019, with 57,508 tickets distributed. The game won’t count in the record books or necessarily change much for the 2021 Jaguars team, but it was still a night that included Trevor Lawrence in a Jags jersey, as well as Shaquill Griffin, Marvin Jones and even Tim Tebow to name a few.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

New Browns wrinkles to search for during Saturday’s preseason opener vs. the Jaguars

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Something exciting happened Tuesday at Browns training camp. It came during a full-team session of practice. After catching a shotgun snap, Baker Mayfield whipped the ball to Jarvis Landry for what turned out to be a perfectly executed wide receiver screen. Donovan Peoples-Jones blocked Troy Hill out of the way, Jack Conklin crushed Greg Newsome II, and Wyatt Teller got downfield to block John Johnson III, allowing Landry to race about 60 yards for the score.
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

Snap Counts: Browns rookies get major playing time in preseason opener

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' preseason opening victory over the Jaguars. — While most of the team's projected starters had the night off, the Browns played all of their healthy rookies. For some, it was an incredibly busy night. — First-round CB...
NFLfox46.com

Keenum throws TD, Browns beat Giants in matchup of reserves

CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum and KhaDarel Hodge spend a lot of time practicing together and have developed chemistry. They put it to use Sunday. Keenum showed why Cleveland invested in him to back up Baker Mayfield, throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Hodge while leading the Browns to a 17-13 win over the New York Giants in an exhibition game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy