Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Starts preseason opener

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 season began in much the same way the 2020 season ended; sputtering to a loss that was punctuated by good moments, yet bracketed by inadequate play. The club lost 23-6 to the Cleveland Browns in front of the best crowd TIAA Bank Field has seen since 2019, with 57,508 tickets distributed. The game won’t count in the record books or necessarily change much for the 2021 Jaguars team, but it was still a night that included Trevor Lawrence in a Jags jersey, as well as Shaquill Griffin, Marvin Jones and even Tim Tebow to name a few.