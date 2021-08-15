Browns' Case Keenum: Starts preseason opener
Keenum completed 12 of 17 attempts for 115 yards in Saturday's 23-13 win over Jacksonville in preseason Week 1. The Browns held starter Baker Mayfield out, so Keenum naturally stepped in. He played the first three series, engineered two scoring drives (both field goals) and established a rhythm with offensive regulars who were not held out, such as Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins. Keenum appeared in just two games (15 snaps) last season.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0