Few reporters can claim to have spent 40 days and 40 nights in a cave with a couple of drug-addled Somali kidnappers. Colin Freeman is one of the few. Back in 2009, the former chief foreign correspondent for The Sunday Telegraph was snatched by a Kalashnikov-wielding gang in Somalia. He was forced to march across the desert in a pair of poorly fitted leather brogues and threatened with death by a man who took two hand grenades and a Koran around in a laptop case.