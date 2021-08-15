Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Active in preseason opener
Owusu-Koramoah had eight tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack in Saturday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars in Preseason Week 1. Owusu-Koramoah played a lot from the second quarter on -- a second-highest 47 snaps -- because he needed to after missing 10 days of camp while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The 221-pounder is light for a linebacker, but JOK's quickness was on display several times, and he nearly blocked a punt. A positive start for the 2021 second-round pick, whose size might get him pushed around in the running game, but Owusu-Koramoah showed an ability to get in and around blockers to make plays in the backfield Saturday.www.cbssports.com
