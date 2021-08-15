Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Active in preseason opener

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski said that rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made some 'splash' plays, but still has some work to do. “If you watched it live and then even watching it on tape, he did make splash plays," Stefanski said. "He made good tackles along the sideline. He made a nice play on that screen. He needs to clean up his eye progression, and he understands that and the coaches are working very hard. To really play fast in this league, it is when you are not thinking. I think he is getting there. With a lot of work, I think he will get there. Overall, he understands there is plenty of work to be done.”