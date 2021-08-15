Reds' Jesse Winker: Back in action Sunday

Winker went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored Sunday in the Reds' 3-2 win over the Pirates. The two-bagger was Winker's third in as many days and his 14th in 22 games since the All-Star break, allowing him to match Atlanta's Ozzie Albies for the MLB lead in the category (31). Even in traditional rotisserie leagues where he doesn't gain extra value for doubles, Winker has been a solid four-category producer in the second half with four home runs, 17 RBI, 17 runs and a .341 average. His efforts have helped keep the Reds alive in the National League wild-card race while outfield mate and fellow All-Star Nick Castellanos has missed time with a wrist injury.