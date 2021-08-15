Reds' Jesse Winker: Back in action Sunday
Winker (lower back) will start in left field and bat second Sunday against the Phillies. After sitting out the first two games of the weekend with lower-back tightness, Winker looks to be feeling fresh again ahead of the series finale. The Reds will hope that the two days off didn't slow Winker's momentum at the plate; since the All-Star break, the outfielder is slashing an incredible .333/.441/.636 with 20 extra-base hits in 27 games.www.cbssports.com
