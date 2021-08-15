Cancel
Reds' Jesse Winker: Back in action Sunday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Winker (lower back) will start in left field and bat second Sunday against the Phillies. After sitting out the first two games of the weekend with lower-back tightness, Winker looks to be feeling fresh again ahead of the series finale. The Reds will hope that the two days off didn't slow Winker's momentum at the plate; since the All-Star break, the outfielder is slashing an incredible .333/.441/.636 with 20 extra-base hits in 27 games.

www.cbssports.com

