Browns' Kyle Lauletta: Gets bulk work in opener
Lauletta completed 19 of 27 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars in preseason Week 1. As the third quarterback on the depth chart, Lauletta got the bulk of the work Saturday after Case Keenum played the first three series -- starter Baker Mayfield did not play. While Lauletta engineered three scoring drives, including two that ended in touchdowns, he's the clear No. 3 and may not suit up for most games in 2021.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0