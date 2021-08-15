Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns' Kyle Lauletta: Gets bulk work in opener

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Lauletta completed 19 of 27 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars in preseason Week 1. As the third quarterback on the depth chart, Lauletta got the bulk of the work Saturday after Case Keenum played the first three series -- starter Baker Mayfield did not play. While Lauletta engineered three scoring drives, including two that ended in touchdowns, he's the clear No. 3 and may not suit up for most games in 2021.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Case Keenum#Jaguars#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns Case Keenum slows down on Kyle Lauletta hype train

The Cleveland Browns started their game against New York with Case Keenum under center and he showed why he’s still got a firm grip on the No. 2 quarterback spot. After a great showing in Week 1 against the Jaguars, Case Keenum made it two in a row as he led the Cleveland Browns down the field with ease on the opening drive against the New York Giants.
NFLchatsports.com

Who is Kyle Lauletta? 3 things to know about Cleveland Browns rising QB candidate

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) hands the ball to running back Johnny Stanton IV (40) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports. Thankfully, there is no quarterback controversy but there is a...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens activated the superstar dual-threat quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens have been without their franchise quarterback for over a week now. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and has missed each one of Baltimore’s practices ever since. It’s been a significant loss for the Ravens who were hoping to hit the ground running at the start of training camp.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals why he hasn’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now spent two different stints on the COVID-19 list after also missing time last season due to a positive test. After 10 days sidelined, the Ravens star returned to training camp on Saturday and recently spoke on why he still hasn’t gotten vaccinated, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NFL GM Has Telling Admission On Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson continues to want out of Houston, though it’s unclear if the Texans will be able to deal their franchise quarterback. The former Clemson Tigers star has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While no official charges have been filed, Watson remains under investigation by the National Football League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy