50 Decent Memes That Beat Watching Paint Dry
Happy Sunday, freaks! We'd say we hope your weekend was enjoyable, but time isn't real and right now it feels like we're living a pretty freaking Sisyphean existence. To distract from that terrible truthy, and to inject some joy into the monotony before we head back to work, we've put together this relatively amusing gallery of memes and twitter tidbits. Some are relatable. Some are incredibly dumb. And some are old as shit. But they're all better than staring at clock and wondering what it all means.cheezburger.com
