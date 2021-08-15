Cancel
MLB

Blue Jays' George Springer: Day-to-day with ankle sprain

 7 days ago

Springer is day-to-day with a mild left ankle sprain, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. He left Saturday's game against the Mariners after suffering the injury trying to make a play at the center field wall. Springer was limping pretty badly as he exited the field, but he reassured manager Charlie Montoyo "man, I'll be alright," according to Hae's report. Toronto has an off day Monday, so it's quite possible he will be held out of Sunday's lineup.

George Springer
Charlie Montoyo
Hazel Mae
#Mariners#Ankle Sprain#Blue Jays#Sportsnet
Seattle Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB
Baseball
Sports
