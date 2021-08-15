Songs from the Young@Heart
The average age for members of the Young@Heart Chorus, of Northampton, Mass., is 85. But this isn't your grandfather's choral group; their repertoire includes music from The Ramones, The Rolling Stones, Madonna and Twisted Sister. Correspondent David Pogue talks with singers about the joy of singing "golden oldies" by such composers as Bowie and Springsteen, in this update of a story originally presented on "Sunday Morning" on December 20, 2020.www.cbsnews.com
Comments / 0