Songs from the Young@Heart

John Williams is one of America's most celebrated musical talents – the best-known creator of music for films. He has written the scores for such revered classics as "Jaws," "Star Wars," "Superman" and "Schindler's List." In a story originally broadcast September 22, 2019, Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Williams, and with violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, who collaborated with the composer on an album of works for violin and orchestra adapted from his film scores, "Across the Stars."