Man killed after being run over by a suspect trying to steal his truck

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being run over by a suspect attempting to steal his truck on the South Side. It happened around 11:00 p.m. at a gas station on the 2400 block of Poteet Jourdanton Freeway near Palo Alto College. Police say that a 65-year-old man was changing the tire on his truck at the gas station when the suspect approached him and started a verbal fight with him. At some point, the suspect got inside the man's truck and began to drive off, hitting the man and killing him. The suspect then lost control of the truck and crashed into the side of the store, say police.