Tua Tagovailoa was heading toward a very good preseason opener for the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately for the 2020 first-round pick, the ending didn’t go so well. Tagovailoa threw a bad interception to Deandre Houston-Carson in the end zone early in the second quarter, taking away a strong start in the Dolphins’ first preseason game against the Chicago bears. Tagovailoa finished 8-for-12 for 99 yards in four series before being removed from the game after nearly throwing another interception on his final pass attempt on the first play of the Dolphins fifth possession.