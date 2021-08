The Dodgers are rolling right now. With their latest victory over the Mets by a score of 4-1 last night, they are now only 2-½ games back of the division-leading Giants. The Blue Crew have won seven in a row and have won 11 out of their last 12 games. They’ll have Walker Buehler going on the mound Friday who has the league’s lowest ERA at 2.09. Buehler is certainly among the favorites to land the National League Cy Young Award.