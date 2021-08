It’s crazy how a year ago, there was excitement, along with so many unknowns, at this point in time. This time last year, A global pandemic was about 5 months in of hitting the United States, the NFL has to do a virtual draft, the preseason was canceled, the NFL schedule that to be released at a later time to try to align with contingency plans of if games were to be postponed(which was a mess, but that is neither here nor there). This also meant that fans of the Miami Dolphins did not get to see prized 1st round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft in Tua Tagovailoa get any action until he came in late in Miami’s 24-0 victory in Week 6 against the New York Jets. There the battles of whether Tua or Ryan Fitzpatrick would start, which earlier this preseason, Fitzpatrick voiced his frustration about the situation.