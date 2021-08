Amy had a pretty big fall recently, and she's worried that she won't ever recover from it. She shared during The Bobby Bones Show that she was getting out of the shower, and the bath mat that is usually on the floor was being washed. Because of that, the floor was super slippery, so when Amy stepped down she fell immediately. She said the whole situation was super traumatic for her because she saw everything flash before her as she fell. As soon as she hit the ground, everything started hurting and she added that everything is still hurting her. Luckily, she didn't hit her head, she fell on her butt, hips, and elbow.