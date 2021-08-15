Cancel
Kristen Bell Posts Rare Photo of Daughters Lincoln and Delta During Family Day Outing With Dax Shepard

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Bell posted a photo of her daughters, Lincoln and Delta on Instagram this week... In a way. The picture shows Bell and her husband Dax Shepard smiling by the pool with their kids in front of them. However, as usual Bell added emoji stickers over her daughters' faces to protect their privacy.

