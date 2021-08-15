Cancel
Menard County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Menard, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Menard; Schleicher; Sutton The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Menard County in west central Texas Schleicher County in west central Texas Northwestern Sutton County in west central Texas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 908 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sonora, Eldorado, Menard, Fort Mckavett, Adams, Camp Sol Mayer, The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 2084, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1828 And Ranch Road 915, Us-277 Near The Sutton-Schleicher County Line, The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1828, The Intersection Of I-10 And Ranch Road 1989 and The Intersection Of Us-83 And Highway 29.

alerts.weather.gov

