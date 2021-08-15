Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Tracking two tropical troublemakers

By Jared Silverman
WAFB
WAFB
 7 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had quite the lightning display early last night, but not much rain to go along with it. Sunday won’t be a total washout, but expect to have wet weather in the area this afternoon and evening, with some computer models representing an inch or so in the next 24 hours. In fact, today and Monday could be our best rain chances of the week, as we continue this typical summertime weather pattern of daytime, convective storms.

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

#Hurricanes#Gulf Coast#Open Waters#Tropics#Extreme Weather
