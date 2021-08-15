Coldwell Banker offices distributed items
Coldwell Banker offices throughout the Valley, including in the Northwest Valley, distributed back-to-school supplies gathered through their summer campaigns. Coldwell Banker offices in Sun City, Sun City West and Surprise were part of the effort. Other offices participating included The Biltmore-Paradise Valley, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Goodyear, Mesa-Gilbert, North Scottsdale, Scottsdale/Carefree, Scottsdale 101 and Tempe – Ahwatukee.www.yourvalley.net
Comments / 0