Sun City, AZ

Coldwell Banker offices distributed items

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColdwell Banker offices throughout the Valley, including in the Northwest Valley, distributed back-to-school supplies gathered through their summer campaigns. Coldwell Banker offices in Sun City, Sun City West and Surprise were part of the effort. Other offices participating included The Biltmore-Paradise Valley, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Goodyear, Mesa-Gilbert, North Scottsdale, Scottsdale/Carefree, Scottsdale 101 and Tempe – Ahwatukee.

