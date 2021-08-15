I think you give yourself far too much credit lol
ANYBODY on here preaching to your brothers and sisters who isn't screaming "BLOODY MURDER" at this Administration is a straight up hypocrite. You’re missing the point. People with a work visa are actually contributing something and they came here through legal means. Yes if they overstay that visa it’s illegal but those people came here through the legal process and are contributing to the economy. They aren’t sucking resources like the illegals that cross the border. And we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of people every month millions per year. It has gotten totally out of control.www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0