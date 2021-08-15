Cancel
Sports

I think you give yourself far too much credit lol

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANYBODY on here preaching to your brothers and sisters who isn't screaming "BLOODY MURDER" at this Administration is a straight up hypocrite. You’re missing the point. People with a work visa are actually contributing something and they came here through legal means. Yes if they overstay that visa it’s illegal but those people came here through the legal process and are contributing to the economy. They aren’t sucking resources like the illegals that cross the border. And we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of people every month millions per year. It has gotten totally out of control.

TheConversationAU

I’m a Luddite. You should be one too

I’m a Luddite. This is not a hesitant confession, but a proud proclamation. I’m also a social scientist who studies how new technologies affect politics, economics and society. For me, Luddism is not a naive feeling, but a considered position. And once you know what Luddism actually stands for, I’m...
Traffic Accidentstigernet.com

The full story you say?

OK. Look up Alex Berenson. Award-winning New York Times journalist. Lifelong democrat and liberal. Now independent investigative journalist. Re: Modern medicine is still in its infancy. Republicans telling people what to do. Democrats telling people what to do. Republicans nor Democrats do what they should do. Republicans, conservatives, and libertarians...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Not Political or Agendaized...But The Best News I Could Hear

I think what we are learning is that if you’ve had covid there’s no need to take the vaccine. In fact, you’re most likely in a better position than any vaccinated person. If you want to push vaccination leave the post covid unvaccinated like me out of the discussion. I have natural immunity and no risky vaccine will ever be jabbed into me.
RelationshipsCape Gazette

Can there be too much togetherness?

You may have heard the old adage, “For better or for worse, but not for lunch.” One of the challenges of retirement can be adjusting to a bit more togetherness. I recently heard a girlfriend lament, “I’ve been cooking dinner for 33 years, and now he wants me to make him a sandwich! He can make his own d— sandwich.”
Healthtigernet.com

Re: I KNOW SOME VAXINATERED PEOPLE WHO STILL GOT THE

Put your goofy mask back on before u catch something, zombie- From what I have seen that is only part of the story. Not the full story. It’s propaganda. But again let’s just say it’s accurate for now. It’s older people and people at high risk that are supposed to...
Sportstigernet.com

Sadly that is a legitimate question.

Dang saw where Western Carolina coach died of covid. Young guy too. Prob a little overweight but had to be decently healthy. So weird how random this stuff is. Because we know for a fact that people dying WITH Covid are being listed as dying FROM Covid. The head of the Illinois Department of health stated in a press conference you could die of a heart attack or cancer or even a car accident and if you had a positive PCR test you are counted as a Covid death. There have been far less people dying of Covid than we have been told because of this policy, which everyone is following. This is the standard policy for counting Covid deaths.
Public HealthMother Jones

America’s Anti-Vaxxers Are Getting More Dangerous

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. For a few brief weeks in the spring, it seemed as if the United States was poised to announce a small victory in the fight against the pandemic. A vaccine had arrived in record time. It was proven effective against serious illness and hospitalization, as an average of 2 million adults were getting inoculated each day and there seemed to be plenty of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses to go around. The media scrambled to write pieces about how to stay safe while still breaking free of isolation, and there were seemingly millions of rhapsodic tweets about our Hot Vax Summer.
Books & LiteratureNomadic Matt's Travel Site

19 Books I’ve Recently Read That You Should Read Too

One of the things I did a lot of this past year was read. (I mean for a while there wasn’t much to do anyway). When I finally hit the road, I read just as much. Buses, ferries, trains — they’re all perfect places to read a book. Happy hour at some random bar in a random city? Another great opportunity to read! Give me a glass of wine and a book and I’m a happy camper.
Public HealthBismarck Tribune

Paul Krugman: The quiet rage of the responsible

Let’s talk for a minute about Lollapalooza. After canceling in-person events last year, a few weeks ago Chicago once again hosted the long-running music festival, drawing more than 385,000 people. Many feared that the huge, raucous crowds could produce a coronavirus superspreader event. But the festival required proof of vaccination...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
Musicsportswar.com

Madonna- I'm not a fan but have to give her credit for success

Madonna, and I can't think of a single song of hers I like ** -- OXVT 08/16/2021 10:09AM. Madonna- I'm not a fan but have to give her credit for success ** -- HortHokie 08/16/2021 09:46AM. Bill Evans is one of the greatest pianists of all time. His influence .......
Public HealthArkansas Online

OPINION | PAUL KRUGMAN: Rage of the responsible

Let's talk about Lollapalooza. After canceling in-person events last year, a few weeks ago Chicago once again hosted the long-running music festival, drawing more than 385,000 people. Many feared that the huge, raucous crowds could produce a coronavirus superspreader event. But the festival required proof of vaccination or a negative...

