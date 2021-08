Tropical Storm Henri has weakened to a Tropical Depression, about 10 miles southwest of Hartford Connecticut, with sustained winds near the center of 35 mph. The forward speed of Henri has continued to slow, now only 7 mph to the west northwest. The bulk of the rain has continued to shift south and west of Albany into the Catskills and from just east of Syracuse down to Allentown Pennsylvania. However, the rain from earlier was just part one, with dry air overhead now we will see a lull tonight with perhaps round two during the day on Monday as the storm slowly begins to depart. Because of the expected showers and downpours on Monday much of the region remains under a flood watch through Monday evening.