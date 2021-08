Ofgem has launched an investigation into the Community Energy Scheme (CES) which was set up in 2018 with Stoke-on-Trent City Council. The CES scheme was designed to boost the installation of solar photovoltaic panels on Stoke’s social housing roofs and sell the electricity from these panels to the tenants. The tenants were told that they could access cheap electricity from the scheme if they allowed the installations to go ahead.