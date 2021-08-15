Re: Big 12

I think that we all had a pretty good sense for who were the top teams for fast rising Va. class of '22 WR Andre Greene Jr exiting June. The three teams in the best position to land Greene were UGA, UNC, and Clemson. In the one week that prospects were able to visit at the end of July Greene made it to Clemson's cookout the first weekend and then made UNC's event the next weekend, choosing that event over a similar one to UGA. That alone probably shows Clemson and UNC are in the best position for Greene, and it appeared to be a deadheat between the two teams. Greene is most likely Clemson's top remaining target at the position.