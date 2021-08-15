Cancel
Clemson, SC

Re: Big 12

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

So with the alliance of acc, big 10 and pack 12, what is the future of big 12?. Do you think some of these teams may join other conferences or the conference will stay as 10 teams ?. I guess they are not in the alliance now given that okl...

www.tigernet.com

NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s Biggest Threat This Season

As the reigning national champions, Alabama have a big target on their back this year. While the Crimson Tide are widely expected to dominate all opposition this year, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes there’s one team that can challenge them for national title supremacy. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Finebaum suggested...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
College Sportssportswar.com

No way UM to SEC. ACC probably has buyers remorse with UM

Apparently significant changes to the ACC would trigger, add or subtract. -- wwhokie1 08/14/2021 5:19PM. Clemson, FSU and Miami say “sure” as they sign up with the SEC** -- hokieZ71 08/14/2021 3:19PM. While I tend to agree I’ll give it a shot as it relates to a national -- Femoyer...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Ohhh.....

I think that we all had a pretty good sense for who were the top teams for fast rising Va. class of '22 WR Andre Greene Jr exiting June. The three teams in the best position to land Greene were UGA, UNC, and Clemson. In the one week that prospects were able to visit at the end of July Greene made it to Clemson's cookout the first weekend and then made UNC's event the next weekend, choosing that event over a similar one to UGA. That alone probably shows Clemson and UNC are in the best position for Greene, and it appeared to be a deadheat between the two teams. Greene is most likely Clemson's top remaining target at the position.

