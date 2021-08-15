All Of These Mercedes V8 Models Are Dead For 2022

When we think of German performance cars, the first that spring to mind are from Porsche, the performance divisions of Mercedes, BMW, and Audi, and then tuning houses that technically make production cars like RUF, Alpina, or Brabus. There's much more going on in Germany under the surface, though. For perspective, the first true modern car is generally accepted as Karl Benz's 1886 "Motorwagen," and Germany is renowned to the point of stereotype for its dedication to engineering. Add to that a long history of motorsport, and you have a recipe for some creative cars to be produced outside of the big three automakers. These are just some of them.