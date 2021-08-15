All Of These Mercedes V8 Models Are Dead For 2022
This could be the biggest psychological blow to Mercedes-Benz and its high-performance AMG division over the past several years. The German automaker has reportedly informed its US dealership network that nearly all V8 models, including AMGs, are not returning for the upcoming 2022 model year. A poster on Reddit released this information and the group's moderators were shown proof and have verified its authenticity. We've reached out to the carmaker seeking additional clarification and details and we'll update this space if we receive a relevant response.carbuzz.com
