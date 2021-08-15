Cancel
Alamo, TX

How A Black Lives Matter Mask Led To This Lawsuit Against Whataburger

By Khyati Dand
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Whataburger may be popular for its burgers, but what the chain has also been becoming infamous for in recent years is lawsuits. A wrongful death suit was first filed against the chain in 2017 for a shooting at one of its outlets in New Mexico (via KRQE) and another was filed in 2020 for a separate incident in Alamo, Texas (as noted by San Antonio Express News). Whataburger has also previously been sued by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for racial discrimination while hiring new applicants (per the EEOC).

Mashed

Mashed

San Diego, CAmissiontimescourier.com

Black lives still matter

It has been over a year since protests erupted across the nation following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, people of all races and ages took to the streets to demand justice and to bring to the collective conscience of the country a mantra and a movement: “Black Lives Matter.”
TheDailyBeast

Black Workers Detail Horrific Racial Abuse in $30M Suit Against Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz has been slapped with a $30 million lawsuit by three Black former employees who allege colleagues in a California facility subjected them to a barrage of racist slurs, notes and drawings on their lockers, according to Insider. The lawsuit alleges the brutal treatment, which included being called the n-word repeatedly and having notes placed on their lockers that read “Quit or die [n-word],” continued from 2012 to 2018. According to the suit, the workers attempted to confront management but were told to “keep their heads down” and allegedly retaliated against. A press release from their attorneys said the employees were eventually “forced” out of work and “illegally” fired.
US targeted Black Lives Matter activists in bid to disrupt movement, report finds

The federal government deliberately targeted Black Lives Matter protesters via heavy-handed criminal prosecutions in an attempt to disrupt and discourage the global movement that swept the nation and beyond last summer after the Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, according to a new report. Movement leaders and experts said the prosecution...
School board in Newberg OKs ban on Black Lives Matter, Pride flags

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The school board in Newberg, Oregon, has voted to ban on Pride flags, flags reading Black Lives Matter and any broadly "political" signs, clothing, and other items. The school board voted Tuesday, four to three, to enact the ban, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The board's three-member...
Photos: Black Lives Matter sign repainted in Albany

Aug. 13—ALBANY — City workers and volunteers repainted "Black Lives Matter" in giant yellow letters on Lark Street between Hudson Avenue and Lancaster Street Thursday. The original sign was painted on June 9, 2020, but much of it had since faded. The massive sign was the original brainchild of In...
Black Lives Matter Dayton hosting COVID-19 vaccination outreach

Black Lives Matter Dayton plans to spend the next several months leading a campaign to share COVID-19 vaccination information and reduce the impact of the virus on area Black people. The Shot for Life campaign was announced by Carlos Buford, founder of Black Lives Matter Dayton, speaking at a Sunday...
BET

Racist Creep Caught Harassing Black Woman Reporter On Camera

Reporter Brianna Hamblin recently provided social media with a clear-cut example of what women, especially Black women, have to deal with every day. While cameras were rolling as Hamblin was about to start reporting live from a neighborhood location, she is approached by a white man who starts to catcall her.
Walmart Must Face Gay Worker’s Discrimination Lawsuit (1)

Supervisor allegedly called gay marriage ‘an abomination’. failed to shake off a former employee’s allegations that his supervisor disparaged him for being gay and ultimately fired him for complaining of discrimination, after the Middle District of Florida found the complaint provides sufficient notice of claims. Jose Pagan’s complaint identifies the...
Black Enterprise

Black Former Starbucks Employee Sues Company, Claims He Wasn’t Protected During Racist Attack

A Black former employee at Starbucks has slapped the coffee giant with a lawsuit for not protecting him from a racist customer who repeatedly called him the n-word. Dayshawn Rodriguez, a shift supervisor at Starbucks for about five years, filed a lawsuit with the District of Connecticut court where he claims Starbucks managers “did nothing” to stop him from being racially abused by a customer, Business Insider reported..
I Live in Fear as a Black Trans Dad—The Senate Can Fix That

When the Senate takes up the Equality Act, it will be reckoning with one of America’s bedrock values: Whether or not every American deserves to be treated equally under the law. The historic legislation, which passed in the House in March, would modernize and improve our nation’s civil rights laws by including explicit, permanent protections for LGBTQ people, as well as women, people of color, ethnic minorities, and people of all faiths.
She Called Racism on Fellow Cops—and Made a Ton of Enemies

A bold truth-teller in a broken, racist institution? Or a toxic internal pest, an instigator of hostility betraying her own colleagues?. Depending on who you ask, either title may apply to Melissa McFadden, a Black, 50-year-old lieutenant with the Columbus Division of Police in the state capital of Ohio. While...

