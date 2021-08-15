Kanye West's "DONDA" Gets New Description On Apple Music
Kanye West's DONDA was supposed to drop on July 23rd although it ultimately got delayed. It was then supposed to come out on August 6th, but that didn't work out either. Now, fans have no clue when the album is going to be released, and quite frankly, Kanye probably doesn't know either. At this very moment, Kanye is still living inside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he is supposedly putting the finishing touches on each song.www.hotnewhiphop.com
