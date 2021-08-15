Kanye West's "DONDA" Gets New Description On Apple Music

The DONDA rollout has already made its mark as one of the strangest in music history, but what did we really expect from legendary eccentric Kanye West. In another crazy turn of events, we just watched Kanye perform the second iteration of his upcoming studio album DONDA, with a wild performance from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Available on Apple Music, the event was something to behold, with Kanye performing in a head to toe Balenciaga outfit that resembled something of a Louboutin Spike Shoe. He then went on to do push-ups, and take a nap before finishing by levitating above the stadium.