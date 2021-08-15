Cancel
Environment

10th Tornado Confirmed From July Storms

By Rudy Chinchilla
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of confirmed tornadoes that hit Pennsylvania and New Jersey during a night of severe storms in July has now grown to 10. The National Weather Service on Sunday said the latest confirmed tornado touched down in a large wooded area of Jackson Township, New Jersey, on July 29 at 8:04 p.m. and traveled a little more than three-quarters of a mile. The EF-0 twister was 80 yards wide and traveled for four minutes, with peak winds around 80mph, according to the NWS.

