10th Tornado Confirmed From July Storms

Effective: 2021-08-23 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Furnas; Harlan The National Weather Service in Hastings has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Furnas County in south central Nebraska West Central Harlan County in south central Nebraska * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 1208 AM CDT, Doppler radar estimates and automated rain gauges indicated that thunderstorms earlier Sunday evening dropped as much as 4 to perhaps 8 inches of rain, including a mesonet station that measured 7.13 inches six miles east-southeast of Oxford. Although rain had ended within the Warning area as of midnight CDT, and any additional rain early Monday morning is expected to be minimal, it is possible that flash flooding will continue to affect parts of the area for a few more hours, particularly near small creeks and streams. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Oxford, Orleans, Stamford and Hollinger. Of particular concern is rural areas between Oxford and Orleans. This includes the following streams and drainages Methodist Creek, School Creek, Deep Creek, Rope Creek, Harlan County Lake Area, Foster Creek, Turkey Creek, Flag Creek, Sappa Creek, Republican River, Milrose Creek and Beaver Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED