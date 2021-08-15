This week in history Aug. 6, 1921: Railroads, theaters and auditoriums

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 6, 1921:. Colorado and Southern again threatens to abandon part or all of railroad. The people of Breckenridge and others along the South Park line are again due for a great fight for life on the railroad map, as the Colorado and Southern Railroad wishes to abandon service areas. Mr. Whatley, who represented the Chamber of Commerce in an older railroad suit, will fight the present case to keep the trains operating their present schedule.