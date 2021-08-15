Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Here's how Badgers wide receiver Devin Chandler could be an under-the-radar playmaker this season

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
Delaware County Daily Times
 7 days ago

Enthusiasm pours out of Devin Chandler like sweat does during a hot training camp practice at Camp Randall Stadium. Entering his second year at the University of Wisconsin, the wide receiver can see and feel that he’s close to delivering on his potential. His speed and acceleration give him the chance to be a deep threat in the Badgers’ offense. His agility makes him a weapon as a return man on special teams.

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badger#Camp Randall Stadium#American Football#Badgers#Uw#Hough High School#Mayo Bowl#Barrettnelson9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Wide Receiver Xavier Williams Out for Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided injury updates on two Alabama pass catchers on Wednesday night. Junior wide receiver Xavier Williams will not play this season due to an unspecified medical problem. "Without saying what, he's medically not going to play this year," Saban said about Williams...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLDelaware County Daily Times

McCaffery: Under shield of secrecy, low expectations for Nick Sirianni, Eagles

Hidden behind fences and their own professional fears, the Eagles and New England Patriots just spent two days doing what they will decline to do in the third. Tucked safely in the NewsControl Compound, surrounded by trees and few friends, they engaged in meaningful, joint practices. There, they would try different plays, different schemes, different lineups. There, first-string players would be permitted to sweat themselves into game shape. There, coaches would try to out-think each other, and would not be afraid to run the trick play they may not use for another 14 weeks. The contact would be sensibly modified. But the situational drills would be free-style, with dynamic plays encouraged and jobs lost or won.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Bold Assessment

Tony Romo is seen by many as the best NFL analyst in the game, though not everyone is buying what he’s selling on Zach Wilson. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster is extremely high on the New York Jets rookie quarterback. In fact, Romo believes that Wilson has...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Big name wide receiver could be available

In the coming seasons, the Chicago Bears wide receiver corps will look much different. For this season, Allen Robinson remains in Chicago. However, next year is a different story. When the Bears drafted Justin Fields this spring, they knew the most important part of his development would be surrounding him...
Morgantown, WVTimes West Virginian

Three true freshman could be WVU playmakers this season

MORGANTOWN — As far as West Virginia University’s football team has come in three years, the point was driven home this week that they are not yet where they want to be when Coach Neal Brown admitted that at least three true freshmen could play important roles for the Mountaineers.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Look: No. 1 Wide Receiver Recruit Trolls With Commitment

The No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the country announced his commitment on Sunday afternoon. Brandon Inniss, a five-star wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced his commitment in a live video for CBS Sports Network. The No. 9 overall recruit in the country was deciding between Alabama, Florida,...
NFLTwinfinite

Madden 22: How to Playmaker

Marking the beginning of the busy fall release schedule, Madden 22 is finally out. Letting you live out your football fantasies, you get full control over your squad on the field. So that you can tweak tactics mid-play, here’s everything you need to know about how to playmaker in Madden 22.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama WR to be waived by Tampa Bay

Former Alabama wide receiver T.J. Simmons will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. According to reporter Rick Stroud, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving Simmons in the latest round of roster cuts. The Pinson, Alabama native originally signed with UA as part of the Crimson Tide’s 2016 recruiting class....
Los Angeles, CARedlands Daily Facts

Final scrimmage provides some clarity for USC football

LOS ANGELES — USC wrapped up its last of two full scrimmages of fall camp on Saturday, with some answers about the Trojans’ depth chart coming into clearer focus. The competition that’s come under the most intense scrutiny this camp has been at the two offensive tackle spots. But throughout this past week, it’s appeared that USC has been settling on those spots. Saturday’s scrimmage provided further confirmation, with redshirt freshmen Courtland Ford and Jonah Monheim getting the majority of first-team reps at left and right tackle, respectively.
Fort Smith, ARwholehogsports.com

UNDER THE RADAR: Conway’s Kalayna King

Fort Smith Northside's Jersey Wolfenbarger (4) drives to the lane Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, as Conway's Lydia York (left) and Kalayna King defend during the first half in Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse at Northside High School in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/prepbball/ for a gallery of photographs from the game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Comments / 0

Community Policy