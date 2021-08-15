Mansfield Jamfest combines music, food & activities Aug. 23-28 at Richland County Fairgrounds
MANSFIELD -- The fifth annual Mansfield Jamfest Bluegrass and Country Music Festival is making a comeback this summer. The charity event, like so many other activities, was sidelined by COVID-19 last year. Organizer Chris Smith wasn't sure he would be able to revive the music extravaganza, but when things began opening up in January, he started booking bands for the last week in August at the Richland County Fairgrounds.www.richlandsource.com
