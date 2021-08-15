Cancel
NFL

Rams' Justin Lawler brought to tears after standing out in first game since Super Bowl LIII

By Cameron DaSilva
 7 days ago
It may have only been Week 1 of the preseason, but Saturday night was a big deal for Rams edge rusher Justin Lawler. It was his first game since the 2018 season, missing each of the last two seasons – including the preseason – due to foot injuries.

Not only was he finally able to get back on the field for his first game since Super Bowl LIII when he played two defensive snaps and 17 on special teams, but he was an absolute standout for the Rams.

After the game, he was brought to tears when discussing his comeback and return to the field. He talked about the support he received from Sean McVay, Les Snead and his wife, which got him emotional because the last two years have been difficult for him.

“I’ve been through a long road with the injuries, my foot breaking three times. Sean and Les, gracious enough this offseason to bring me back. Couldn’t be more grateful. It just brings me to tears. Doing what I love to do after what I’ve gone through, it’s a big deal to me and my family, it’s just good to be out playing football. I love playing football and it’s what I enjoy doing, so, grateful.”

Johnny Hekker and Xavier Jones showed Lawler support on Twitter after the game, as well, with these messages for the young pass rusher.

Lawler had five tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in the Rams’ 13-6 loss to the Chargers, but his impact was felt well beyond the box score, too. He generated pressure a few times and nearly got home for a couple of sacks, slipping through the offensive line consistently.

“You could feel him. It was one of those deals where he was making his presence felt,” McVay said after the game. “I thought there were a couple of holding calls he could have drawn as well, early on in the game. But it was great to have Justin Lawler out there for us. He’s had some unfortunate injuries over the last couple of years. You definitely felt his presence. I thought he did a nice job.”

Lawler hasn’t yet locked up a spot on the team, but with this performance and the way he’s played in practice, he’s inching closer to doing exactly that.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
