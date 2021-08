Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is a creature of habit, and despite the NFL making changes to the preseason, he intends to stick to his habits. Typically, through the first three preseason games, Reid puts his starters through a bit of a ramp-up period. During the first preseason game, starters will get roughly a quarter of playing time. In the second preseason game, they’ll get a full half. By the third preseason game, he’ll have his starters playing through nearly three-quarters of the game. This way, the starters in Kansas City are best prepared to play a full game come Week 1 of the NFL season.