Blinken: "This is manifestly not Saigon" all over again in Afghanistan

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As video emerged on Sunday of military helicopters landing near the U.S. embassy in Kabul to rapidly evacuate U.S. personnel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured: "This is manifestly not Saigon." Driving the news: Blinken made the rounds on the Sunday shows to defend President Biden's resolute withdrawal of the...

