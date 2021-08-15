Eagle Island Camp Will Open to the Public
Following a successful summer filled with happy day campers, enthusiastic overnight campers, and intrepid family campers, Eagle Island will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, August 21st and 22nd, 11 am to 4 pm. (Reservations are required!) Come see the progress that has been made on the rehabilitation of the historic Great Camp buildings, walk around the island on the Lakeside Path, and enjoy a few hours on this beautiful and unspoiled 31-acre island. We especially encourage you to bring future campers with you to see what an unplugged island adventure holds in store! Visitors will be transported from the camp’s mainland dock at 442 Gilpin Bay, Saranac Lake, NY. All visitors must register at eagleisland.org/events. Questions may be directed to [email protected].www.adirondackalmanack.com
Comments / 0