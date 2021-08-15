Cancel
Motorsports

NASCAR: Kyle Larson too heavy of a championship favorite?

By Asher Fair
Cover picture for the articleKyle Larson is listed as the heavy favorite to win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship. While he has earned the right to be the favorite, are his odds too high?. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson ended a five-race win drought last Sunday at Watkins Glen International and secured his series-high fifth win of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and first since winning the inaugural race at Nashville Superspeedway back in June.

FanSided

FanSided

MotorsportsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kyle Larson Wins 2021 Go Bowling at the Glen

After a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Cup Series made its return to Upstate New York with the 2021 Go Bowling at the Glen. The day started with the winner of the 2018 and 2019 races at the Glen failing the pre-race inspection leading to him having to start at the back of the pack. Meanwhile the pole sitter for the race Brad Keselowski had problems from the jump leading to a 35th place finish. Joey Logan came out in a groove, after starting second he went on to win Phase 1 but fell off to finish 22nd. From there Martin Truex Jr, who started in 9th was really in a rhythm as he went on to win Phase 2, and led the most laps in the race leading 34 of the 90 trips around the track. However in Phase 3, Kyle Larson took the lead after beating Truex Jr. out of pit lane and controlled the race from there. His teammate Elliott made an incredible run from starting in the back of the pack up to second. Elliott was the fastest car at the end but he was in just too big of a hole as Larson was able to hold off his teammate to win the 2021 Go Bowling at the Glen.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Kyle Larson Capitalizes on Chase Elliott Setbacks to Win Watkins Glen

It took what amounted to two handicaps to prevent Chase Elliott from earning his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International. Instead, it was Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson winning for the fifth time in 23 starts to continue his championship level campaign approaching the playoffs. However, it wasn’t for a lack of effort from Elliott and his No. 9 team.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Kyle Larson Apologizes for Christopher Bell Spin at The Glen

The complexion of the Go Bowling at The Glen shifted just past halfway when Christopher Bell spun due to contact from Kyle Larson behind him. The incident took place on Lap 55 of the 90 lap NASCAR Cup Series race. Martin Truex Jr. was leading but unable to pull away from both Bell and Larson -- with the three contenders running nose-to-tail for much of the first half.
Motorsportsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kyle Larson involved with two storylines for Sunday's NASCAR race at Indy

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to its second consecutive road course race — the series’ debut event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course — we have a challenge to Chase Elliott’s supremacy and a budding asphalt rivalry between two of the world’s best dirt-track racers. Both involve Cup’s...
Watkins Glen, NYchatsports.com

Kyle Larson wins at Watkins Glen, eyes NASCAR regular-season title

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Kyle Larson took another step toward a regular-season NASCAR Cup title. Chase Elliott lamented a race that he let get away. Larson gained the lead from Martin Truex Jr. during green-flag pit stops in the final stage Sunday, built a big lead and kept his hard-charging Hendrick Motorsports teammate at bay over the final laps to win at Watkins Glen International.
Knoxville, IAHawk Eye

Knoxville Nationals: Brian Brown holds off Kyle Larson for feature win

KNOXVILLE, Ia. — Brian Brown and Danny Lasoski had combined to win 166 feature races at Knoxville Raceway prior to Thursday night. Make that 167 after Brown held off a hard charge from fan favorite Kyle Larson to win the crash-marred, 25-lap A-main feature on the second night of the 60th annual Knoxville Nationals.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson may have found a new rival

Kyle Larson has had great success in the 2021 NASCAR Cup series season, but like anybody who has success, he has picked up a few haters along the way. Kyle Larson continued his dominance of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season by picking up his fifth win of the year at Watkins Glen International this past Sunday.
MotorsportsPosted by
CBS Detroit

Larson Catches Hamlin Atop NASCAR Standings

It took five wins by Kyle Larson to catch the most consistent driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series this season, but he finally did it. Now, it’s a sprint to finish first in the driver points standings with three races left in the regular season. Larson and Denny Hamlin are tied with 917 points.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Christopher Bell Sets Kyle Larson Narrative Straight

Christopher Bell didn’t believe the incident with Kyle Larson at Watkins Glen warranted the extra media attention or a back-and-forth between the two drivers, privately or in public, but the narrative has spiraled in the days since. Larson initially apologized for the move he made on Bell early in the...
Michigan StatePosted by
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 22, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from Michigan International Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads at the 2-mile oval in Brookyln, MI. Michigan International Speedway is set to host the FireKeepers Casino 400. View Michigan results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan/Gateway/Springfield Menu: NASCAR/INDYCAR/ARCA. Entries/Info | TV Schedule | ARCA Qual (Michigan)...
Watkins Glen, NYHigh Point Enterprise

Larson eyeing NASCAR Cup title

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Kyle Larson took another step toward a regular-season NASCAR Cup title, while Chase Elliott lamented a race that he let get away. Larson gained the lead from Martin Truex Jr. during green flag pit stops in the final stage Sunday, built a big lead and kept his hard-charging Hendrick Motorsports teammate at bay over the final laps to win at Watkins Glen International.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Kyle Larson’s Hot Streak Continues With Win At Front Row Challenge

Just a little over 24 hours after winning the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International Speedway, Kyle Larson jumped in his sprint car and took the $21,000 first prize at the Front Row Challenge at the Southern Iowa Speedway last night. Larson, who started 3rd got by pole sitter Brian Brown and 2nd place Daryn Pittman with a move in turn four. Brown would catch up to Larson on lap 24 of the 30 lap event but Larson held on for the remainder of the race. Southern Iowa Sprint Week takes tonight off in preparation for the 60th Running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals which start on Wednesday. Live coverage of the Knoxville Nationals can be heard on KNIA all four nights with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.

