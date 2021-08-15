NASCAR: Kyle Larson too heavy of a championship favorite?

After a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Cup Series made its return to Upstate New York with the 2021 Go Bowling at the Glen. The day started with the winner of the 2018 and 2019 races at the Glen failing the pre-race inspection leading to him having to start at the back of the pack. Meanwhile the pole sitter for the race Brad Keselowski had problems from the jump leading to a 35th place finish. Joey Logan came out in a groove, after starting second he went on to win Phase 1 but fell off to finish 22nd. From there Martin Truex Jr, who started in 9th was really in a rhythm as he went on to win Phase 2, and led the most laps in the race leading 34 of the 90 trips around the track. However in Phase 3, Kyle Larson took the lead after beating Truex Jr. out of pit lane and controlled the race from there. His teammate Elliott made an incredible run from starting in the back of the pack up to second. Elliott was the fastest car at the end but he was in just too big of a hole as Larson was able to hold off his teammate to win the 2021 Go Bowling at the Glen.